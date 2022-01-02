Proposal Of Bonus Stimulus Checks In 2022 In Navajo State

The Council of Navajo recently voted on providing a $2000 monthly stimulus check to qualified adults. They will also give $600 monthly checks to children. This was voted by Navajo Council on Wednesday.

This stimulus check for the people of Navajo is being funded by the federal relief fund. Navajo will provide stimulus checks worth $557 million.

Navajo created this new program so that they can help the tribal people who have been badly affected by this COVID pandemic.

Navajo To Provide Bonus Stimulus Check

Jonathan Nez is the President of the Navajo Nation and he recently approved this vote. This council ensured stimulus checks that will give benefit almost 350,000 tribal people.

The President has also approved additional relief packages earlier during the COVID situation. He utilized relief funds from the central government for these checks.

Amber K. Crotty. The Council Delegate has recently shared that Joe Biden, US President, approved the Rescue of American Plan Act almost 8 months ago. He also added that the people of Navajo will not suffer any financial crisis. Hence, the government has come forward to provide assistance from financial and mental hardship.

Crotty has further added that to help the people during such trying times, the government will provide a monthly payment of $2000 to adults along with a monthly $600 to each child. The government believes that this check will help the tribal members buy winter essentials including food, firewood, and gasoline.

This check got 18-2 votes during the special session on Wednesday. This money will come from the Rescue Plan approved by Biden that was worth $2.1 billion.

Navajo CARES Fund also sent 7500 checks, as confirmed by Nez. The remaining checks will be dispatched soon by 2021.