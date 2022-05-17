India’s Central Bank RBI Warns Cryptocurrency Can Push Towards Dollarization

The central bank of India and also its banking regulatory body, the RBI have warned against relying too much on cryptocurrency. They believe it will ultimately lead to the dollarization of the Indian economy.

Top officials of RBI informed a parliamentary panel that cryptocurrencies could lead to the dollarization of the economy, and that would be unfavorable to the sovereign interest of the nation.

The officials were briefing the Standing Committee on Finance and were chaired by Jayant Since, a former deputy central finance minister.

Officials from the RBI included the RBI Gov. Shaktikanta Das. They were unequivocal in their misgivings about cryptocurrencies. They said that they posed a serious challenge to the existing strength and stability of the Indian financial system.

Quoting bank officials, a panel member said that it could seriously destabilize the capacity of India’s central bank to determine the monetary policy of the banking and finance sector and regulate the Indian monetary system.

RBI Officials Warn Parallel Economy Could Destabilize Banking Sector

The member of the Parliamentary panel pointed out that cryptocurrencies can transform into a parallel exchange medium and displace the Rupee, the Indian currency, in both international and domestic transactions.

RBI officials warned that such currencies could replace part of the nation’s monetary system, and it could lead to the destabilization of the capacity of RBI to standardize the movement of currencies in the country.

The panel was cautioned by the central bank officials that it could be used for money laundering, drug trafficking, and terror financing, given the secretive nature of the currency. It would ultimately pose a menace to the reliability and stability of the Indian financial system, the officials warned.

The officials were concerned about control passing from their hands to a parallel system that would adversely affect the banking system. That would mean lesser resources in the control of the banking sector, they said.