Stimulus Check: Are Americans In For Receiving A Fourth Round Payment?

After the first and second rounds of the $1400 stimulus checks, many Americans are still awaiting their third. Despite that talks concerning the fourth stimulus checks have taken haste in the White House. A letter was sent to President Joe Biden in the month of March by the Senate Democrats. The group of the Senate Democrats included Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The letter was sent in support of the recurring payments. The automated unemployment insurance add-on was also emphasized in the letter.

It is being said that over 2.3 million Americans have given their consents to a Change.org petition. They are asking for the recurring payments to be subjected to $2000 and $1000 for an adult and a child respectively. However, the Biden government does not seem very keen on the proposition of the fourth stimulus checks. According to the Labor Department, the improvement in the economy was very stable. It was still 5.8% without work in the month of May. new jobs created however fell short. Analysts were anticipating 671,000 new jobs out of which 559,000 could be created.

Statement From The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki On Stimulus Checks

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trivializes the prospect of the probable fourth round of the stimulus checks on Thursday. Commenting on behalf of the American President, Psaki said that at the moment Biden is happy to receive a wide range of suggestions regarding the same. It would be highly interesting to see what the President proposes for the future state of the stimulus checks. Currently, the country is looking into the most fruitful way out for a brief period of time. It would also help the country’s economy to be more fierce in due time.