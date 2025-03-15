Recent Scam Alerts: Beware of Phony IRS and Customs Messages Targeting Users

Taxpayers are increasingly becoming targets of scammers through elaborate phishing schemes that mimic the IRS and Customs agencies. Recent notifications from the IRS point out a alarming pattern of text message scams that promise fake $1,400 stimulus checks, aimed at stealing personal and financial details from unaware victims. The IRS has clearly stated that they do not reach out to taxpayers via email, text message, or social media, especially concerning tax refunds or requests for private information.

These misleading messages often induce a phony sense of urgency, pushing recipients to click harmful links or disclose sensitive information. The Better Business Bureau reports that around 40 instances of the stimulus check text scam were documented in 2025 alone. The IRS has observed a significant rise in such texting scams, prompting them to issue detailed recommendations for reporting suspicious messages.

If you encounter dubious IRS-related communications, forward text messages to 7726 (SPAM) and report phishing emails to [email protected]. It is crucial never to respond to unsolicited messages requesting personal or financial information. Remember that authentic government agencies have established methods for contacting citizens that do not involve unsolicited texts or emails demanding instant action.

Scammers are becoming more inventive every day. The latest IRS and Customs-related scams prove especially threatening as they exploit fear, urgency, and confusion. Victims frequently receive text messages, emails, or even phone calls that appear entirely legitimate. Fraudsters utilize official logos, realistic language, and occasionally spoofed phone numbers to seem credible.

An example scenario might involve receiving a text message claiming you owe money to the IRS or there’s a customs fee for a package that needs immediate payment. The message includes a link that seems to belong to an official government site. If clicked, it directs you to a page requesting personal details, credit card numbers, or Social Security information.

In moments like this, the scammer readily collects the necessary information to steal your identity or drain your finances.

These scams generally fall into a few recognizable categories, all aimed at inducing panic so you act impulsively.

Below are real examples of scam messages currently being circulated:

You qualify for a tax refund of $1,269.45. Click the link below to submit your refund request:

This message lures you in by promising a refund, but the link leads to a phishing site that captures your personal data.

You have an outstanding balance of $2,570. Failure to pay will result in legal action. Make payment now to avoid arrest:

This tactic utilizes fear—mentioning arrest and legal action—to pressure you to act quickly.

A package directed to you is being held. A customs fee of $72.50 is required to release the shipment. Pay immediately to avoid return:

Scammers hope to pique your curiosity or concern over the mysterious package, persuading you to pay the false fee.

You have unpaid toll fees totaling $14.75. Resolve this now to avoid penalties:

This variation capitalizes on people’s busy lives, delivering supposed toll violations that may not raise immediate suspicion.

These scams resonate due to their exploitation of fear and urgency. Most individuals panic when informed of debts owed to the IRS or customs, or fear penalties are forthcoming. During tax season or when more people are shopping online, these messages seem timely and plausible.

Scammers also utilize spoofed phone numbers that appear to originate from legitimate agencies. Some even integrate official-looking logos and headers into their texts and emails, bolstering their convincing façade.

Avoid clicking any links.

Opening links can expose you to malware or phishing sites. Do not respond.

Scammers thrive on interaction; replying confirms your number or email is active. Verify independently.

If you’re worried the message might be legitimate, go directly to the official IRS or Customs websites. Call their official numbers—not the ones included in the message. Report the scam.

Report IRS-related scams to [email protected] and customs scams to local authorities or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Block the number and delete the message.

Clear it from your inbox—block it, delete it, and move on.

Identifying a Scam Message in an Instant

Here are some red flags to watch for:

Urgent requests.

Phrases like “Pay immediately” or “Action required within 24 hours” are classic pressure tactics.

Unusual links.

Avoid any link that doesn’t match the official government website.

Poor grammar or odd formatting.

While scammers are improving, they still often make small mistakes.

Unexpected communications.

The IRS and US Customs rarely initiate contact via text message.

Protecting Yourself Moving Forward

Utilize spam filters on your phone and email accounts.

Enable two-factor authentication on your online accounts.

Monitor your credit for any unusual activities.

for any unusual activities. Stay informed about the latest scams through government websites or reputable news outlets.

Concluding Thoughts

Scammers are not letting up anytime soon. These counterfeit IRS and Customs scams are just the latest tricks in their ever-expanding arsenal. Remaining vigilant, informed, and cautious is your best defense.

If you have already clicked a link or provided personal information, reach out to your bank immediately, change your passwords, and consider placing a freeze on your credit.

Key Takeaways

The IRS never initiates contact through texts, emails, or social media platforms to request personal or financial information.

Forward any suspicious texts to 7726 (SPAM) and report phishing emails to [email protected] to aid authorities in combating these scams.

Be cautious of messages that create urgency or offer unexpected benefits, such as stimulus checks; these are common tactics used by fraudsters.

Gaining Insight Into IRS and Customs Scams

Tax season typically sees a rise in fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting taxpayers. Scammers employ highly sophisticated methods to impersonate government agencies like the IRS and Customs, aiming to steal personal information and funds.

Basic Understanding of IRS Scams

IRS scams have been evolving alongside technology. The IRS has identified several schemes in its 2025 “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams, which include email phishing and text message fraud. These messages frequently claim to offer tax credits or stimulus payments of $1,400.

Scammers generally fabricate urgent situations that require immediate action from recipients. They mimic legitimate emails or texts, providing fraudulent links that appear to lead to IRS websites or tools.

Common IRS Scam Tactics:

Threatening phone calls demanding immediate payment

Texts or emails concerning “unclaimed refunds” or “stimulus checks”

Requests for verification of personal data

Fake IRS websites that capture login information

The IRS emphasizes that they will never initiate contact with taxpayers through email, text messages, or social media to solicit personal or financial information.

Fraud Involving Customs Messages

Customs scams operate similarly to IRS fraud but focus on international shipments and duty payments. Scammers pretend to be agents from Customs and Border Protection, claiming packages are being held due to unpaid duties or paperwork issues.

These fraudsters send text messages or emails asserting a package cannot be delivered until additional fees are settled. They often attach tracking numbers and official-looking logos to appear authentic.

Indicators of Customs Scams:

Unexpected notifications regarding packages you didn’t order

Requests for payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency

Grammatical or spelling errors in official communications

Suspicious links or attachments in messages

Recipients should confirm any customs notifications by directly contacting shipping companies using phone numbers from their established websites, rather than those provided in suspicious messages.

Common Techniques Employed by Scammers

Tax scammers continuously adopt more sophisticated strategies to extract personal information and money from unsuspecting victims. They adapt their methods seasonally, often peaking during tax filing periods when individuals are most vulnerable.

Phishing Emails and Smishing Scams

Scammers often use phishing emails and text messages (smishing) impersonating legitimate organizations like the IRS. These communications frequently contain urgent language regarding issues with tax returns or refunds that require immediate responses.

As revealed in the IRS’s 2025 Dirty Dozen list, fraudsters send messages intended to deceive, scare, or surprise recipients into reacting without critical thought. These often include convincing logos and official formatting.

Typical phishing tactics include:

Emails stating you’re eligible for an extra refund

Texts about economic impact payments needing verification

Messages threatening an audit or legal action if you don’t reply

Links to counterfeit websites mimicking IRS.gov

These messages generally request victims to click on dubious links or provide personal information, such as Social Security numbers, banking details, or passwords. Remember, the IRS never initiates contact via email, text, or social media.

Malware Attacks

Cybercriminals utilize tax-related lures to disseminate malware that can compromise personal information and financial security. These attacks typically commence with seemingly legitimate communications.

Common methods for malware distribution include:

Email attachments claiming to have tax forms or refund information

claiming to have tax forms or refund information Fake tax preparation software downloads that install keyloggers

downloads that install keyloggers Drive-by downloads from compromised tax-related sites

from compromised tax-related sites QR codes in emails or texts that lead to harmful websites

Once malware is installed, it can silently monitor keystrokes, access stored passwords, or encrypt files for ransom. Some advanced malware can even tap into webcams and microphones.

The most dangerous aspect of tax-related malware is its ability to function undetected for extended periods. This grants criminals ample time to collect sensitive information and potentially engage in identity theft or financial fraud.

False Tax Avoidance Promises

Scammers regularly promote schemes claiming to assist taxpayers in evading or reducing tax obligations through dubious or illegal methods. The IRS specifically highlights these schemes on their 2025 Dirty Dozen list.

These scams often involve:

Fabricating fake W-2 forms with manipulated income details

Claiming deductions or credits that taxpayers aren’t entitled to

Promoting “secret” tax loopholes accessible only through paid services

Offering unrealistic guarantees of substantial refunds

Promoters of these ploys might represent themselves as tax experts with insider knowledge. They often target at-risk groups including seniors, low-income individuals, and non-native English speakers.

Falling victim to these scams can lead to significant penalties, interest charges, and potential criminal prosecution. The IRS warns that taxpayers are legally responsible for their returns, even if prepared by another party.

Fraudulent Charities and Economic Impersonators

Scammers establish bogus charities or impersonate government economic aid programs to take advantage of people’s kindness and financial vulnerabilities.

Fake charity scams proliferate during tax season and following natural disasters. These schemes:

Use names that closely resemble legitimate organizations

Craft convincing but fraudulent websites

Pressure potential donors for immediate contributions

Request payments using gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency

Simultaneously, scams related to economic impact payments target individuals expecting government assistance. Fraudsters masquerade as representatives from government agencies, claiming they can expedite payments for a fee or require personal information verification.

The Better Business Bureau has reported that recent scams have targeted recipients of $1,400 stimulus checks through counterfeit texts. These messages usually contain links to fake sites designed to steal personal and financial information from individuals seeking economic aid.

Recognizing the Warning Signs

Tax scammers are continually developing new tactics to pilfer personal information and funds. Learning how to identify these deceptive attempts can protect individuals from becoming victims of fraud during tax season.

Unsolicited IRS Communications

The IRS typically initiates contact using standard mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. They will not reach out through email, text message, or social media to solicit personal or financial data.

Any unexpected email claiming to be from the IRS is almost certainly a scam. These phishing attempts generally employ urgent language regarding refunds or penalties to incite panic.

The IRS has noted a marked uptick in texting scams in 2024-2025. Such messages often feature false links or phone numbers designed to capture personal information.

Genuine IRS notices will have a notice or letter number (like CP01 or LTR987) in the upper right corner. Lacking this identifying detail, the communication is likely fraudulent.

Suspicious Requests for Information

Scammers often request sensitive personal details that the IRS would never ask for through electronic communication. This includes:

Social Security numbers

Credit/debit card numbers

Bank account information

PINs or passwords

Authentic IRS representatives will never demand on-the-spot payment during initial contact, nor will they threaten to involve law enforcement for lack of payment.

Be cautious of communications that display spelling errors, grammatical mistakes, or unusual phrasing. The IRS maintains high professional standards in all official correspondence.

Scammers might inform you that you qualify for a large refund or special credit you didn’t request. In 2023, more than $5 billion was lost to tax-related scams, many of which involved false refund promises.

Unusual Payment Methods

The IRS does not dictate specific payment methods. Be skeptical of anyone purporting to represent the IRS who demands:

Gift cards

Prepaid debit cards

Wire transfers

Cryptocurrency payments

Payment apps like Venmo or Cash App

Tax scammers often create a false sense of urgency, insisting on immediate payment to prevent arrest or other repercussions. The real IRS presents multiple payment options and time for appeals.

The IRS will never require automatic payment setups through links dispatched in emails or texts. All legitimate IRS payment methods are outlined on the official IRS.gov website.

Recall that the IRS grants taxpayers rights to question and contest amounts owed. Any collector demanding payment without permitting these rights is not representing the IRS.

Securing Your Personal Data

In today’s tax landscape, protecting personal information is vital to avoid identity theft and financial fraud. The IRS has identified numerous scams aimed at taxpayers through phishing emails, counterfeit text messages, and impersonation schemes.

Best Practices for IRS Online Accounts

Creating and maintaining a secure IRS online account demands vigilance. Taxpayers should utilize strong, unique passwords that include a mix of letters, numbers, and special symbols for their IRS accounts.

Multi-factor authentication provides an essential protective layer. Taxpayers should enable this feature if it’s offered by the IRS to prevent unauthorized access.

Be cautious of emails claiming to originate from the IRS. The agency doesn’t typically initiate contact with taxpayers through emails, text messages, or social media channels.

Verify the URL before logging into any IRS-related website. Legitimate IRS sites always start with “irs.gov”—not variations like “irs.com” or “irs-gov.com.”

Always log out completely after each session with your IRS account, especially on public computers or networks.

Guarding Your Social Security Number

Your Social Security Number (SSN) is a crucial piece of information that scammers need to commit tax fraud and identity theft. Only share your SSN when absolutely necessary and with verified, legitimate organizations.

Question any request for your SSN. Inquire why it is needed, how it will be protected, and what will happen if it is not provided. Many organizations that request SSNs can implement alternative identification methods.

Avoid carrying your Social Security card in your wallet or purse; instead, keep it in a secure location, such as in a safe deposit box or home safe.

Shred any documents containing personal information prior to disposal. Tax forms, financial statements, and healthcare records often include sensitive data that identity thieves could exploit.

Regularly check your credit reports for signs of unusual activity. You’re entitled to free annual reports from each major credit bureau through AnnualCreditReport.com.

If you suspect your information has been compromised, consider placing a credit freeze. This restricts access to your credit report, making it more difficult for identity thieves to establish accounts in your name.

Official IRS Verification Procedures

Understanding how the IRS legitimately communicates with taxpayers is essential for identifying scams. The Internal Revenue Service follows structured protocols when contacting individuals about tax matters, stimulus payments, or refunds.

Actual IRS Processes for Tax Returns and Refunds

The IRS handles tax returns through established channels that prioritize security and privacy. Most communications regarding tax refunds occur through official mail bearing IRS letterhead, not via text messages or social media.

For stimulus payments like the $1,400 checks mentioned in recent scams, the IRS directly deposits funds into bank accounts or mails paper checks to eligible individuals. The agency never requires people to “verify” personal information through unsolicited communications to receive these payments.

Tax refunds generally process within 21 days for electronically submitted returns. The IRS offers legitimate tracking tools on IRS.gov, including “Where’s My Refund?” and “Get My Payment” for stimulus checks.

The recovery rebate credit is claimed through tax returns, not via separate applications needing personal information submissions.

Legitimate IRS Contact Methods

The IRS primarily makes contact with taxpayers using official mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. They do not initiate communication through:

Text messages

Social media platforms

Emails (except in very specific cases)

Phone calls insisting on immediate payment

When the IRS requires conducting an in-person meeting, they provide advance notification through mail and do not demand immediate payment using specific methods such as gift cards or wire transfers.

IRS representatives carry two forms of official identification: a pocket commission and a Personal Identity Verification credential. Taxpayers have the right to see both forms of ID when meeting with someone claiming to represent the IRS.

Verifying Authenticity

When you receive communications purporting to be from the IRS, verification is vital. Taxpayers can establish legitimacy by:

Checking official channels – Go directly to IRS.gov (not through links in messages) Calling verified numbers – Reach out to the IRS at 800-829-1040 to determine if they are indeed trying to contact you Using secure portals – Access your tax account through the authenticated IRS.gov website

The IRS never solicits personal or financial details through email, texts, or social media. Any message that requests Social Security numbers, banking information, or passwords should be viewed with extreme caution.

Forward suspicious emails to [email protected] and report IRS impersonation scams to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at TIGTA.gov.

Responding to Scams and Reporting Procedures

If you encounter a dubious message claiming to be from the IRS or promoting a stimulus check, it’s critical to understand how to react appropriately to safeguard your personal information. Taking swift action can help prevent identity theft and financial loss.

What to Do If You Suspect a Scam

First, do not engage with suspicious communications. Avoid clicking links, downloading attachments, or responding to questionable messages. The IRS primarily contacts taxpayers through postal mail, not via texts, emails, or phone calls demanding immediate payment.

Save the suspicious communication for reporting purposes. Screenshots of texts or copies of emails serve as valuable evidence when filing reports.

Contact the actual IRS directly through their official phone number (800-829-1040) to confirm any purported communication. Agency representatives can verify whether they genuinely sent you a message.

If you have already shared personal information, visit IdentityTheft.gov to create a recovery plan. Closely monitor your accounts for unusual behaviors and contemplate placing a fraud alert on your credit reports.

Reporting Procedures

Report IRS-related scams to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) at 800-366-4484 or via their website. Include sender information and the full content of the message in your report.

For text scams specifically, the IRS advises forwarding suspicious texts to 7726 (SPAM), assisting mobile carriers in identifying and terminating these numbers.

Submit phishing emails that seem to be from the IRS to [email protected]. Copy the entire email and include the sender’s address instead of forwarding it, as this preserves essential header data.

File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Their database aids law enforcement in tracking and combating scam patterns.

Report scams to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker to inform others in your community about current threats.

Staying Updated on Current Scams

Keeping informed about the latest scam tactics is paramount for protecting personal information and finances. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) acts as a valuable resource, documenting and reporting scams, such as the counterfeit IRS stimulus check messages that have impacted about 40 people as of 2025.

Tax scams continuously evolve, with criminals adjusting their techniques to appear more credible. Recent schemes include texts claiming recipients qualify for a $1,400 Economic Impact Payment from the IRS, complete with links to fraudulent sites intended to steal personal data.

IRS Commissioner Rettig asserts that “the best offense is a good defense” regarding these scams. The real IRS never initiates contact with taxpayers via text message or email for personal or financial information requests.

Common warning signs of IRS scams include:

Messages about “unclaimed refunds” necessitating immediate action

Texts offering an “offer in compromise” that seems implausibly beneficial

Links to sites that do not conclude with .gov

Requests for gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or wire transfers

To enhance your protection, regularly consult official sources like IRS.gov for updates regarding new scams. The BBB website also provides current information about emerging fraud strategies targeting consumers.

Reporting dubious messages assists authorities in combating these schemes. Forward unsettling texts to the IRS at 202-552-1226 and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission if you’ve been targeted.

Frequently Asked Questions

IRS-related scams persistently evolve, preying on unsuspecting taxpayers via various communication channels. Understanding how the IRS genuinely operates can aid individuals in recognizing and avoiding these intricate scams.

How can one verify an email purportedly from the IRS?

The IRS usually doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers via email to solicit personal or financial information. Any message claiming to be from the IRS requesting sensitive information should be treated as highly suspicious.

Legitimate IRS emails for official correspondences would typically follow an ongoing conversation. The agency will never ask for personal data through email.

Taxpayers should meticulously inspect the sender’s email address for errors or domains that don’t end in .gov, which are clear signs of phishing attempts.

What protocols does the IRS follow when reaching out about owed taxes?

Typically, the IRS first contacts taxpayers regarding unpaid taxes via regular mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. They will send multiple notifications before attempting other methods of communication.

If the IRS needs to visit a taxpayer’s home or business, they almost always send several notices via mail beforehand. IRS representatives will also present two forms of official identification.

The agency does not demand immediate payments via specific methods like prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or wire transfers. They always give taxpayers opportunities to question or appeal the amount due.

Are there distinguishing features of IRS scam texts to be cautious of?

IRS scam texts typically create a false urgency, claiming immediate action is required to evade penalties or arrest. This pressure strategy is designed to prompt recipients to act without careful consideration.

These messages may contain spelling or grammatical flaws absent in legitimate IRS communications. Additionally, they often feature suspicious links that redirect to counterfeit websites designed to steal personal data.

According to recent alerts, many scam texts specifically mention “$1,400 stimulus payments” or “tax credits” to trick victims into reacting or clicking on harmful links.

Can the IRS initiate communication via text message concerning official matters?

The IRS does not use text messages to discuss tax debts, refunds, or sensitive financial issues with taxpayers. Text messages are not an approved communication channel for the agency.

Individuals receiving a message claiming to be from the IRS, especially if it requests personal or financial information, should consider it an attempt at fraud. The IRS has highlighted the significant increase in texting scams.

Taxpayers receiving suspicious IRS-related text messages should forward them to the IRS at 202-552-1226, assisting the agency in disrupting these scams and protecting others.

What information is included in the IRS Dirty Dozen list?

The IRS Dirty Dozen list for 2025 identifies twelve widespread tax scams that pose serious threats to taxpayers. Email phishing schemes remain prevalent on this list, with scammers dispatching misleading messages to capture personal data.

This listing also emphasizes various social media scams where fraudsters establish phony IRS accounts to contact taxpayers about imaginary bills, grants, or refunds. Text message scams promoting fake tax credits or stimulus payments are also prominently featured.

The Dirty Dozen serves as an educational tool to help taxpayers recognize and sidestep common tax scams that evolve each year. The IRS updates this list annually to reflect new and emerging threats.

What should a person do upon receiving an unexpected IRS notification?

Verify the authenticity of the communication by reaching out directly to the IRS through official channels. Taxpayers can call 800-829-1040 to confirm if the IRS is genuinely trying to make contact.

Never click on links or download attachments from dubious emails or texts. Such communications often contain malware aimed at stealing personal information from your devices.

Report suspected scams to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at TIGTA.gov and forward dubious emails to [email protected]. Reporting assists authorities in monitoring and dismantling scam operations.