Report: Apple Contemplated Dropping USB-C Port from iPhone 17 Air and More

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the iPhone 17 Air will incorporate numerous features from the iPhone 16 Pro, such as Camera Control and ProMotion capabilities. While there have been ongoing rumors that the entire iPhone 17 series would include ProMotion, it was uncertain whether the iPhone 17 Air would also come with Camera Control. However, it now appears that this feature is indeed likely despite the device’s slim design.

Additionally, Apple had contemplated introducing the iPhone 17 Air as its first “port-free” device, fully embracing wireless charging. Ultimately, the company chose to move in a different direction.

As previously speculated, Apple is developing a notably thinner iPhone for the iPhone 17 series, expected to measure around 5.5mm with a price point close to $900, mirroring the iPhone 16 Plus it will replace. There will be some trade-offs, including the absence of a second speaker and only a single rear camera, unlike the iPhone 16 Plus. Nevertheless, it will feature a 6.6-inch display.

One aspect that will remain strong is battery life. Gurman reports that Apple prioritized this area:

Thinner phones often necessitate thinner batteries, which can lead to reduced battery life. Apple was unwilling to make sacrifices in this respect, prompting engineers to revisit the design of the display and silicon components, as well as software, to enhance device efficiency.

Moreover, the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with the C1 chip, Apple’s inaugural 5G modem. This chip first appeared in the new iPhone 16e and will also feature in the iPhone 17 Air. However, it’s noteworthy that the iPhone 17 Air will not support mmWave technology, even though Apple continues to promote the iPhone 16e as offering “Superfast 5G cellular.”

This is the second occasion analysts have indicated a starting price of $900 for the iPhone 17 Air; a similar report emerged from The Wall Street Journal back in December. Should this pricing remain consistent, the phone is likely to enjoy strong sales and will be the first iPhone to present a fresh design in quite a while.

