Sophia and Zac delve into the recent developments over the past week concerning humanoid and non-humanoid robots, unpacking a series of AI announcements, notably Amazon’s latest Alexa+ AI, Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 and Claude Code, among others.





Note: recorded on 2/27/2025 and released on 3/16/2025 due to… various reasons. We appreciate your support!

Hosts

Sophia Tung

Zac Hall

Feedback