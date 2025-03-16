Rural Cheyenne Residents Face Noise Disruption from New Bitcoin Mining Operation

CHEYENNE — Visualize a subdued growl or a distant rumble, akin to the relentless echo of an approaching train that never quite arrives or departs.

This is how one resident and a neighbor of CleanSpark’s latest bitcoin mining facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, characterized the novel sound permeating his surroundings.

“It’s not entirely maddening,” remarked Dave Simpson, a Cherry Hills of Cheyenne resident. “However, it was once peaceful here, and it’s not as serene as it used to be.”

The noise fluctuates in intensity at times, contingent on the wind’s direction, explained Simpson, who contributes as a freelance columnist for Cowboy State Daily.

When the wind blows from the south, in particular, that’s when he and his wife, Caryl, notice it most.

“About ten days ago, I was unaware of the operation, and at 3 AM, I was startled awake by a sound I initially thought was our generator,” Caryl recounted. “I actually went to the window just to check if our generator had come on; it was that loud. But it wasn’t our generator.”

Simpson mentioned he has visited the CleanSpark site to confirm the noise originates from there.

“We have lived here for 12 years,” he stated. “I recognize the sound of trains passing by, and I know we usually hear road noise from I-80 when the wind is right. We anticipate that. But this is something different; it’s a new phenomenon.”

He added that despite having other “heavy-duty” neighbors in the vicinity, this is the first time he has encountered such noise.

“We have a Lowe’s Distribution Center, Wyoming Machinery, Truss Craft, Dish, and two large Microsoft data centers, and none of them produce noise that neighbors constantly endure,” he stated. “Union Pacific makes noise, but only when trains are passing through, so CleanSpark is distinct.”

On Location At Venture Drive

CleanSpark is a bitcoin mining firm expanding its footprint, originating in Georgia, with additional sites in Tennessee, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Utah, and now Wyoming.

The bitcoin mine has seven operational units at its location on Venture Drive in Cheyenne’s northeast industrial park as of Wednesday afternoon.

The noise produced by the units, when experienced up close, is significant. Measurements taken with a smartphone app by a CleanSpark employee indicated decibels in the mid-70s, rising up to nearly 89, depending on wind direction.

A typical vacuum cleaner typically emits noise around 75 decibels, while dishwashers range from 40 to 60 decibels, depending on their modernity.

Jason Begger, CleanSpark’s Wyoming External Affairs Consultant, informed Cowboy State Daily that they take noise complaints from residents seriously, although this is the first complaint he has received regarding the Venture Drive location.

“It’s beneficial that this potential issue has been raised,” he stated. “One of CleanSpark’s core values is to be a good neighbor. A company’s reputation can suffer significantly if not handled properly.”

Begger mentioned that the site is still being developed, and they are implementing sound mitigation strategies that include experimenting with different blades and motors as well as planting trees.

“This spring, we will begin landscaping the new berms and working on improvements not just for aesthetics but also operational elements that should help reduce the noise,” he shared.

An employee at CleanSpark tests the ambient sound near a Bitcoin mining trailer on Venture Drive. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Clean Spark Energy employees explain their new immersion cooling technology, where servers are immersed in dielectric oil, reducing noise levels. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Dave Simpson interacts with CleanSpark personnel regarding the noise he notices at home. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Dave Simpson’s home in the Cherry Hills subdivision is now not as quiet as it used to be. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily) Arrow left Arrow right

Mayor Claims Company is Already Addressing Concerns

Steps for mitigation currently being taken include a sound evaluation conducted by the city of Cheyenne to ensure noise from the bitcoin mines does not exceed the property’s limits.

“This area is designated as light industrial,” Mayor Patrick Collins informed Cowboy State Daily. “So, in accordance with our light industrial regulations, sound cannot exceed the property boundaries.”

A conditional use permit could allow a higher sound threshold, but this would necessitate notifying neighbors and involve a public process.

Collins stated that Simpson’s complaint is the first he’s made aware of regarding the new bitcoin operation but mentioned that CleanSpark is already performing sound tests “up over the hill,” away from the mining site, to assess noise levels.

“They are very concerned about it,” Collins said. “They have assured me that if there are measures necessary to lessen the sound, they want to be considered good neighbors. They’re eager to collaborate with me and the community to assure this.”

Begger stated that one potential solution could be the installation of sound barriers as a last resort if other methods fail to resolve the issue.

Collins expressed his gratitude for CleanSpark’s investment in Cheyenne.

“It’s a monumental investment for Cheyenne, considering the electricity usage and the revenue expected from it,” Collins stated. “However, we also anticipate them to be responsible neighbors, which is a mutual expectation.”

Innovative Immersion Technology

CleanSpark operates two bitcoin mining facilities in Cheyenne. One on Venture Drive and the other approximately a mile away from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, previously owned by a Chinese firm. The Biden administration mandated the closure and divestiture of the Chinese company, leading to CleanSpark’s acquisition announcement of this site in September of the prior year.

Both sites are implementing a modern approach to bitcoin mining that is significantly quieter than traditional mining operations. All servers are submerged in a dielectric oil, which is not only high-temperature stable but also provides excellent electrical insulation.

Much like the oils utilized in electrical transformers, these oils offer both insulation and cooling for the electrical systems.

The oil envelops every server within the units and is circulated to a radiator-like system situated atop each trailer. This system cools the oil, maintaining a comfortable temperature, albeit rather warm.

“The oil’s insulating properties don’t conduct electricity, and its high flashpoint ensures fire safety,” Begger explained. “By submerging in oil, if an electrical malfunction occurs with a server, it mitigates the risk of sparks and potential fires.”

He further noted that this method is significantly quieter than relying on air conditioners to regulate temperatures.

“The older technology, featuring fans, was notorious for its loud and disruptive nature,” Begger noted. “This latest technology alleviates many of the noise issues faced previously.

Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Each server at the Venture Drive facility mines a minimum value of $17 in bitcoin per day, with each unit housing 1,152 servers. This equates to roughly $137,088 in bitcoin being mined daily from this site alone. Additionally, four more units will be added, bringing the total to 11 trailers.

The current power consumption at the site stands at 42 Megawatts or 6 Megawatts per unit.

The F.E. Warren facility, which is still not operational, is anticipated to generate slightly less bitcoin value each day due to its lower power consumption.

Begger mentioned that CleanSpark is eyeing expansions in Wyoming and in other states.

Wyoming marks their initial venture into the West, and they aim to employ approximately 20 individuals in Cheyenne across their two mining facilities currently under development.

Acquiring new sites has become quite challenging regardless of geography.

“Four or five years back, there was a rush to secure bitcoin land,” he pointed out. “From this point forwards, growth is determined by power availability and identifying suitable locations because you don’t want to establish a large industrial operation in an inappropriate area.”

Begger concluded that advancements in bitcoin mining technology are ongoing, and he sees future growth for CleanSpark as dependent on fostering beneficial relationships.

“It’s about cultivating good connections with utility providers and collaborating to discover optimal sites,” Begger noted. “Our relationship with Black Hills has been very positive; they recognize the value in aiding us to balance reserve power.”

CleanSpark operates by tapping into the unused reserves of the energy company, which are typically idle and unremunerated per statute.

“CleanSpark offers a solution for them to sell that power and earn revenue,” he elaborated. “When operational adjustments are needed, the system automatically responds without requiring manual communication.”

This means the power levels automatically decrease if Black Hills requires the reserve for other uses, responding immediately to demand.

Renée Jean can be reached at [email protected].