Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship With His Father

It’s been seven years since Ryan Reynolds‘ father passed, but the actor still feels the need to please him.

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Past In “Welcome To Wrexham”

In the new documentary “Welcome To Wrexham,” which chronicles Ryan‘s ownership of a soccer club in Wales, the “Deadpool” star touches on the strained relationship he and his father shared, noting that sports were one of the only things that ever bonded them.

“The main place I got validation for my father was I was good at sports, so I played sports long past the point where I was really driven to do sports,” he said. “It carried on all through show business, an unquenchable quest for validation. My father has been dead for years but that stuff doesn’t really go away.”

Alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds purchased the Wrexham football club during the pandemic, saying the blue-collar mentality of the team attracted him.

“I grew up in a working-class family and I had three older brothers, my father struggled in a number of different ways. My dad started as a cop and then became a food broker, which sounds like a cover for a CIA agent or something but it’s an actual job,” the A-lister said. “It’s easier to think of him the way I’m describing him, a hard-a**. He’d have thought all of this was wild. He didn’t see all of this stuff Deadpool forward, so he would have thought all of this stuff was pretty crazy.”

Ryan has previously lamented the father-son dynamic the two had.

In a recent interview on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Ryan admitted that he was “mad” at his father for passing away, saying the early death meant he “never got the chance to get to know him.”