Sam Asghari Replied To Rumors Of Him Controlling Britney Spears’ Social Media

Sam Asghari currently is busy addressing whether the man is overstepping in his woman’s personal life. There have recently been rumors of Sam Asghari, the fitness trainer has taken control of Britney Spears’ social media networks.

The fitness trainer, Asghari has replied on the speculations that he has taken charge of his grammy winning wife’s social media account.

Sam Asghari reportedly told reporters recently that he don’t even choose what we eat for dinner according to Just Jared.

He explained the accusations that previously there are many things continuing constantly so I know from where it is coming. He added that those people are very protective. Sam Asghari said that they are just trying to be better fans for their idol.

When Britney Spears celebrated her birthday by paying respect to Jamie Lynn Spears , her younger sister, with who she had already been at odds, suspicions about her social media behavior increased earlier this month.

Sam Asghari To Rumors About Him Controlling Britney’s Social Media:

Asghari has already supported his wife’s use of social media when she started sharing some obscene material after her supervision was terminated in November.

Asghari wrote on his Instagram story that the only people in the whole universe right now who gets tormented for posting these things. He added that he always preferred that his wife does not post these things on her social media, but he is no one to control these things.

In a small ceremony attended by 60 people, including Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Donatella Versace, and Ansel Elgort, Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged vows in June.

Following Sam Asghari appearance in Britney’s “Slumber Party” video clip, the couple started dating in 2016. In Sept of last year, they made an engagement announcement.