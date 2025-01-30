Satellite Video Calls Set to Launch in Europe and the US This Year





Starting later this year, satellite video calls will be available in Europe, following a successful demonstration by Vodafone in collaboration with AST SpaceMobile. The service will eventually launch in the US through AT&T at a later date.

Similar to existing satellite text and voice call services, this new offering will provide connectivity in remote regions lacking cellular coverage…

Apple Pioneered Satellite Texts

Though satellite communication via specialized devices has existed for decades, it is only recently that this capability has begun to extend to standard smartphones.

Apple took the lead with its Emergency SOS via Satellite service, launched in 2022, enabling users to reach 911 assistance in areas without cellular service. This service was later expanded to allow messaging with friends and family as well.

Initially, Apple collaborated with Globalstar for these functionalities, but recent reports indicate that the company is also teaming up with SpaceX and T-Mobile to integrate Starlink satellite connectivity.

Voice and Data Showcase in 2023

In 2023, AST SpaceMobile proved that smartphones can make voice calls over satellite networks and access mobile data.

Engineers from the company demonstrated space-based 5G connectivity by making a call from Maui, Hawaii, to a Vodafone engineer located in Madrid, Spain, utilizing AT&T spectrum along with AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 test satellite […]. In a separate demonstration, the company set a new record for space-based cellular broadband data sessions, achieving a download speed of approximately 14 Mbps.

Satellite Video Calls Launching This Year

In a groundbreaking partnership with Vodafone, AST SpaceMobile showcased video calling functionality via satellite, between an iPhone and an Android device.

Vodafone successfully conducted the world’s first space video call using ordinary 4G/5G smartphones and satellites, enabling multiple users in areas devoid of mobile coverage to make and receive video calls, access the Internet, and utilize online messaging services […]. Vodafone engineer Rowan Chesmer put this technology to the test, making a historic video call to Margherita from a remote mountainous region in mid-Wales, where mobile broadband had never before been available.

You can view the call below.

The company plans to launch the service in Europe later this year, with complete coverage anticipated by the end of 2026.

The Verge indicates that AT&T is also testing similar services in the US, but it is likely to be offered after Vodafone’s service is rolled out in Europe.

Pricing details have yet to be announced by either company.

Image: Vodafone