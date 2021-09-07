Save Yourselves From These Stimulus Check Scams 

A statement was released by the department of the IRS with regard to the scams that are currently going on concerning the stimulus check payments. The warning was issued this week. This announcement comes in following the investigation that was carried out by the unit of a criminal investigation of the concerned department. As per the reports, it was found out that a new record was set in the months of June as well as July.

Stimulus Check Scams- Act Now

A few tips have been provided by the IRS that would help the citizens avoid falling prey to the scams. It was stated that the department never sends any kind of unsolicited emails or text messages. Along with that, they also never demand people to pay their taxes through cryptocurrencies or gift cards. They also never tell the people that they will be jailed if they do not make the required payments. They have also provided certain indicators so that people do not fall prey to the stimulus check financial aid payments scams. They include grammatical errors or some kind of spelling mistakes.

- Advertisement -

To place it in a simpler manner, the department of the IRS is actually warning the recipients of the stimulus check payments to stay safe as there has been a rise in phishing scams throughout the country. Jim Lee, the chief of the investigation unit of the department of IRS gave a statement on the issue.

It was stated that the number of scams with regard to the stimulus checks financial aid payments that were reached were more than what was seen in a decade. He also stressed the importance of keeping personal information confidential. He stated that taxpayers must be very careful while providing any sort of personal information and stay alert to prevent falling victim to the scams.