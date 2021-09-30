SBUX Puts Up Quarterly Dividend Of $0.49

The stocks of SBUX put up a quarterly dividend on the 29th of September, as reported by RTT News. Most of the stockholders currently on record would be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on the 26th of November. This does represent an annualized dividend of $1.96, along with a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is definitely quite a positive change from the previous dividend of the company of $0.45.

The Quarterly Earning of SBUX

The stocks of SBUX traded on Wednesday at a sum of $0.46. The year low of the company was measured at $85.09, with the year high of the company set at $126.32. The 50-day moving average price of the company was $117.30, with the moving average price of the company over 200 days was $114.49. The market cap of the company was $132.26 billion, with a 46.96 PE ratio, along with a 3.06 PEG ratio.

The stocks of SBUX previously announced their quarterly earnings on the 26th of July. The company did report an EPS of $1.01, which was more than the consensus estimate for the company at $0.78. The net margin of the company was 10.43%, with a 43.16% return on equity. The revenue of the business for the quarter was $7.50 billion, which was more than the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. At the same time, the EPS for the business was $0.46, as the quarterly revenue of the company went up by 77.6% on an annual basis.

Quite a few research equities have commented on the stocks of SBUX. Deutsche Bank has already put up a rating of hold with a price target of $127 in a 2nd September research report. Stifel Nicolaus has also reduced the price target of the company from $135 to $130, along with a rating of buy in a 20th September research report. Oppenheimer has also increased the price target of the company from $135 to $140 with a rating of outperform in a 16th July research report.