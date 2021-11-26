Scandium: A Golden Prospect

Scandium has been speculated to be a great finding in recent times. A lot of people are rooting for the widespread usage of metal. The metal has some unique properties. It for these properties it has gained significant momentum. Investors and businessmen are looking at metal as one of the prospects.

The metal is unique in many ways. It is very much strong, equivalent to titanium. The metal weighs equal to aluminum making it one of the lightest. Its hardness can be compared to that of Ceramic. All these properties have made the metal look like gold. However, there is one major problem. The metal is not found abundantly to be commercialized. This makes the large-scale usage of the metal a bit tough.

- Advertisement -

The metal is found naturally. This makes it abundant than mercury, lead, and other metals. Unfortunately, no dedicated mines have been set up yet. In order to commercialize Scandium, setting up mines is very important. The metal in its pure form is rarely concentrated. The processing of the metal can also pose a significant amount of challenge. Let us find out more about the metal in detail below.

Scandium Can Be Highly Useful If Properly Produced

A lot of effort is being put into the production of the metal. The metal in its pure form can be a revolution. The difficulties associated with its products have made its use scarce. John Kaiser is a leading scientist of Kaiser Research. He has given a lot of things to be optimistic about. More than once has he stated that there is definitely a way to produce Scandium.

Kaiser has assured that Scandium will be available for commercial use shortly. It now remains to be seen how quickly can we commercialize the metal.