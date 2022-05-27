Scott Disick Wished By The Kardashians On His Birthday

Scott Disick is one of the most prominent names in American entertainment history. He was previously in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The duo dated for a long time until things got ugly between the two. The couple had a lot of indifferences to deal with. Finally, they found it best to let go of the relationship. Kourtney Kardashian has moved on from Scott and has been happily married recently. However, the ratio between Scott and the Kardashians has not deteriorated at all.

Both the families have maintained a formal ratio with each other. The latest example of their smooth ratio was portrayed recently. Scott celebrated his thirty-ninth birthday this week. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the entire family of the Kardashian wished Scott Disick on his special day. Personalities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner took to Instagram and wished Scott on his birthday.

Kris posted a picture of their college days and hoped that the star had a magical day. Kim Kardashian posted several slides including a picture of herself with Scott. She expressed her love for the star and also said that she wanted to celebrate the occasion with the birthday boy. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Scott Disick Gets Birthday Wish From Kim Kardashian And Family

Scott Disick was poured by birthday wishes on his Instagram. Khloe Kardashian had the closest of relationships with Scott. She posted a couple of pictures with Scott and extended her wish to the star. However, amidst the plethora of wishes, there were some significant members of the Kardashian family missing.

Kendall And Kylie Jenner did not post any stories related to Scott. To everyone’s surprise, Kourtney Kardashian also chose to remain silent on the birthday of her ex-boyfriend. Kourtney Kardashian is currently married to rapper Travis Barker.