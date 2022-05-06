Shiba Inu Launches Metaverse Land Buy This Week: SHIB, The Metaverse Has 100,595 Plots Of Land

Till recent times, users only had the option of purchasing land through Ethereum (ETH/USD). This feature was criticized by members of the community. But developers had insisted that ETH was only a neutral token that could be used as a substitute for Shiba Inu (SHIB) as it could easily be converted into stable coins for paying all resources.

Holders of Shiba Inu, the popular meme coin, can now use this cryptocurrency for land purchases in the Shiba Inu metaverse.

Shiba Inu offers 100,595 diverse bits of land. Landowners in Shiba Inu can now make passive income, generate rewards, and collect in-game assets. But these features have not yet been revealed.

Shiba Inu Plots Divided Into 4 Tiers

SHIB has informed us that the plots will be unlocked in multiple phases. While the introductory phase saw the unlocking of over 36,000 plots, the rest of it remains locked.

The plots are divided into 4 tiers, Gold Tail, Silver Fur, Diamond Teeth, and Platinum Paw. Prices vary and are in the range of 0.2-1 ETH.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has evolved and now supports non-fungible tokens and also ShibaSwap, the DeFi platform.

SHIB’s ecosystem also has subsidiary tokens and includes BONE and LEASH. Developers say this will have a more significant role even as the project gets developed.

Presently, a holder who locks their LEASH gets priority in accessing the land bids. BONE, on the other hand, is a native governance token allowing the holder voting rights on decisions that concern the metaverse.

SHIB will be developed in a layer-two scaling solution, Sibarium. The public test will go live in the next couple of months, followed by a public beta soon.

While the SHIB currency remains 12.3% down over the last 2 weeks, it has seen a transitory recovery in the past 12 hours, trading at a low of $0.0000218, 74% down from its October high.