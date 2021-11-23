Sky Harbor Strike: Concession Workers To Initiate Strike From Monday

The Sky Harbor Strike comes right before the Thanksgiving holiday where its concession workers recently announced they will be on strike starting Monday through the 29th of November.

HMSHost is the company that manages the bars and shops at Phoenix Sky Harbor Intl’ Airport and had released a statement regarding the strike.

The Sky Harbor Strike Will Hurt The Passengers

They stated that the Sky Harbor Strike served to hurt the traveling people and the HMSHost associates who chose to work during this difficult time. They promised to do their best to minimize any inconvenience over this busy holiday travel time and had supplemented services with managers, temporary employees, and associates from other HMSHost locations. They had increased their offerings of fresh, pre-packaged food items and self-pay stations. The HMSHost has proposed best-in-class benefits and wage increases with enduring changes. They added that they remain committed to shaping their industry and the communities they serve through diversity, outreach, and advocacy.

HMSHost was notified Saturday that Unite Here Local 11 was going on strike starting Monday, Nov. 22, and the strike was expected to last one week, through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Unite Here Local 11 announced Sunday that the Sky Harbor strike is expected to impact travelers arriving and departing in both Terminals 3 and 4.

An HMSHost spokesperson said most restaurants, bars, and airline lounges will remain open except for two Starbucks located at Terminal 3 north and at the baggage claim in Terminal 4. Zinburger, which is already operating at a reduced schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could temporarily close as well.

According to the company, workers are offered 12% wage increases along with enhanced benefits including 90% of their associate’s healthcare costs.