Stars Vie To Take Selfies With LaWanda Watts, Here Is The Most Coveted Fan In Indian Wells

LaWanda Watts is tennis’s most sought-after non-playing personality to take a selfie with. The long-time tennis fan and resident of Los Angeles has even players search out for her to be seen in the same frame with her at the BNP Paribas Open.

For fans of any sports, getting the coveted picture with their favorite stars is a ritual as they lie in wait for hours in the sun, hoping against hope that they land a signature with their dream star or get to be seen in the same frame as them.

- Advertisement -

But here instead is a fan who with her million-watts smile has fast become the most sought-after star at Indian Wells, and is on every player’s to-do list, even the stars.

Stars Vye To Be Pictured With LaWanda Watts, Including Players On The Top Of The Heap

The list includes a who’s who list of tennis and include Petra Kvitova, Maric Cilic, Sebastian Korda who have stood along with LaWanda Watts just in the past few days even as the biggest name on the WTA and ATP get ready for the tournament.

And the cute moment is not getting lost in the sea of countless autographs and selfies that they have been part of in their careers. The stars are even taking to Twitter in increasing numbers to shout out to LaWanda Watts and show their coveted pictures with LaWanda Watts in the picture.

- Advertisement -

Cilic showed a celebratory emoji and mentioned that he had got his coveted snap with LaWanda Watts. This sentiment is shared by other stars who have found it reassuring to find LaWanda Watts on the lawns and around the courts.

LaWanda Watts is also a prominent ambassador for tennis on Twitter and is always sharing her positive vibes with other fans and pleasure.

And for these moments, Indian Wells is just the right spot as fans get to closely interact with the stars. The picture-perfect desert landscape is a perfect backdrop for any picture.