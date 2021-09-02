Stimulus Check 4 – $1000 Employment Payments Will Be Sent This Week

Stimulus checks having a value of $1000 will be doled out to residents in Connecticut this week. It is part of the state-funded plan called “Back-to-Work”. Applicants who are eligible for the payments will get the $1000 in their accounts this week.

Special Stimulus Check For Connecticut

There have been no announcements from the federal government regarding any plans for sending a fourth stimulus check. In May, Jen Psaki, the Press Secretary of the White House, said that Congress lawmakers would have the final say on the matter.

However, in the same month, Ned Lamont, the Governor of Connecticut, introduced the plan called “Back-to-Work”. Connecticut’s Fund for Coronavirus Relief is funding the governor’s plan. Applicants who meet the criteria and have been unemployed for a long time will be paid a stimulus check worth $1000. It will be sent once they manage to certify that they have returned to the workforce and have been working for 8 weeks.

The amount of funding available will allow such stimulus checks for an estimated 10,000 possible recipients. The checks will be arriving just as the unemployment benefits from the federal government comes to an end. The federal government’s unemployment relief has been running for 18 months. Now, officially, it will end on 6th September.

It is reported that over 1 million citizens will be impacted by the discontinuation after the weekend on which Labor Day falls. Some states like Wyoming, West Virginia, North Dakota, Nebraska, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, and Alaska had stopped bonus relief earlier in the summer.

Connecticut is among a dozen other states that have created bonus stimulus checks. New Mexico, Maryland, Colorado, and California have paid their citizens an extra stimulus check. Texas, Tennessee, Michigan, and Georgia paid their teachers specifically.