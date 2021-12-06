Stimulus Check Update: $1,100 Checks Might Be Issued to 803,000 Homes For Christmas

Thousands of California residents will be sent a stimulus check, which will be worth up to $1,100 before Christmas.

On the 29th of November, government officials had started to send out more than 800,000 stimulus checks on paper, as a part of the Golden State Stimulus II scheme.

These payments are worth between $600-$1,100 and are sent to the eligible people who earn less than $75,000 in a year.

Around 803,000 stimulus checks, worth $561million, are expected to be sent out in the newest batch of payments. It also includes around 3,000 direct deposit payments, as stated by The California Franchise Tax Board.

The direct deposits will show up in the bank accounts within a few days while the paper checks will take around 3 weeks to arrive.

If these stimulus checks were sent out around the 29th of November, they would reach the Californians, a few days right before Christmas.

Residents living in areas with ZIP codes ending in 585-719 will have their payment sent out between now and December 17. If you live in a district with ZIP codes ending in 720-927, the time frame for you would be from December 13 to December 31.

Around 7.3million payments, valued at more than $5.1billion, have gone out in total.

Officials are expecting to issue approximately 9 million payments under this stimulus checks program.

How Can You Be Eligible For This Upcoming Stimulus Check?

The residents of California were asked to file their 2020 tax returns by October 15 to be eligible for the check.

Recipients must have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $1-$75,000, and they must’ve lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year.

They must also be a resident on the date that the payment is issued.

The stimulus checks cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.