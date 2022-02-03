Stimulus Check: Are The $1400 Checks Still On?

Stimulus Check has seen its rise like a meteor. There have been several proposals made to the government. Petitions have been launched and letters have been produced. Some of the politicians too questioned the need for another round of checks.

The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum. The proposal made in the bill was quite simple. It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. The federal government had provided a series of three checks to selected Americans earlier.

- Advertisement -

The stimulus payments helped them recover those debts to a large extent. However, after the rollout of the third stimulus check, there were no more checks on the way. This disheartened the citizens significantly. They are looking up to the government for more such monetary funding.

It is quite evident that the federal government will not issue any more checks. But most of the states have issued good news. States like California, Georgia, Florida, New York, Michigan have announced stimulus checks for their citizens. Another group of citizens will be eligible to receive a stimulus check. Let us learn about the payments in detail below.

Stimulus Check For New Guardians

Good news has been delivered by the federal government recently. A specific group of citizens will be receiving the check shortly in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Families that have added new members as a dependent will be eligible for the money. However, in order to receive the money, an individual must earn less than $75000.

Families that have given birth to newborn babies will also receive the payment. These families will be receiving a sum of $1400.

Apart from these few checks, no more federal assistance has been granted this year. Several states have announced stimulus checks for their residents.

As of now, there seem to be no more stimulus checks on offer.