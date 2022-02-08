Stimulus Check: $1400 Payments Are All That Is Left

Stimulus Check demands do not look to subside anytime soon. After the initial rounds of stimulus payments, the government seemed to shut the program. However, most of the people of America are dissatisfied with the decision.

They have stated several reasons for the continuing of the Stimulus Check. One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level.

The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks have also been made compulsory.

This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. The previous shutdown saw people lose their jobs. Many of the employers were not paid up to the mark.

As many as 72000 cases of people losing their jobs were being reported in Texas alone. The unemployment percent has also risen significantly and stands at 5.4%. Despite the adverse situation, there have been no new updates about a stimulus check.

However, there is still a couple of checks that are up for grabs. Let us learn about them in detail below.

Stimulus Check: Plus Up Payments Available For Eligible Citizens

Stimulus Check for the third installment has been dispatched in the previous year. The checks rolled out were worth $1400. However, a lot of residents did not receive the full amount of the third check.

This happened predominantly due to faulty tax returns. The IRS has allowed these residents to resubmit their taxes. This will help them to claim the rest of their stimulus payments.

Stimulus Check will also be available for new parents. Families that gave birth to newborn babies will be receiving monetary assistance worth $1400.

This money is aimed at the welfare of newborn babies. Residents that added a new dependent in 2021 will also be eligible to claim the money.