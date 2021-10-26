Stimulus Check News: 1.15Million Californian Payments Are Coming This Week

California will be sending its stimulus checks to 1,150,000 residents this week as stated by the Franchise Tax Board on the 22nd of October.

The Golden State Stimulus II checks were sent back in August and had been drawn from federal funds and the state’s surplus budget of $75.7billion.

Almost 2/3rd of the Californians are eligible for the stimulus check of $600 under both the Golden State Stimulus programs.

The Golden State Stimulus I is distributing payments of $600 to $1,200 to low-income residents who claim the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit. Those residents typically earn less than $30k annually. The extra $600 is for qualifying children or family dependents.

In the Golden State Stimulus II program, qualifying residents who earn less than $75k in adjusted gross income will get $600 and an additional $500 for dependents.

Stimulus Check Update: Some Common Questions Being Answered

The next batch of Golden State Stimulus II checks will have 1.15 million GSSII payments. It includes 400k direct deposits and around 750k mailed checks.

So far, the state has issued about 4.5 million GSS II payments – about 3.3 million direct deposit payments and about 1.2 mailed checks. Those roughly 4.5 million GSS II payments issued so far total more than $3.2 billion.

We can be hopeful that all the stimulus checks will be sent by the end of the year. The recipients who are expecting a paper check can use their ZIP code to check the distribution schedule.

Use the last three digits of your ZIP code to see when paper checks are being distributed:

–000-044: 10/06/2021 through 10/27/2021

–045-220: 10/18/2021 through 11/05/2021

–221-375: 11/1/2021 through 11/19/2021

–376-584: 11/15/2021 through 12/03/2021

–585-719: 11/29/2021 through 12/17/2021

–720-927: 12/13/2021 through 12/31/2021

–928-999: 12/27/2021 through 1/11/2022