Stimulus Check 2022: Will You Get More?

Residents in a dozen of the almost 20 states that authorized stimulus payments in one way or another in 2022 are still waiting for their money. Don’t worry if you reside in one of the following 12 states and haven’t yet gotten the payment you were entitled to; the check may be on its way.

Stimulus Check For Different States

California

However, some direct deposits will be made through November 14. The majority of qualified Californians received Middle-Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 in October. Payments made by debit card will be processed till January 14, 2023.

Colorado

Colorado mailed actual cheques totaling up to $750 or $1,500 for joint fillers to avoid fraud; the majority of them were received before September 30.

Delaware

During a 30-day application window that closes on November 30, eligible residents who have not yet received a Delaware Relief Rebate payment may apply for the $300 stimulus.

Hawaii

Eligible Hawaiians will get Stimulus Checks of up to $300 on or before December 31 depending on when they submitted their taxes.

Idaho

Idaho residents who meet the criteria will get $300 payments (or $600 for couples) for the rest of the year and into early 2023.

Illinois

Two Stimulus Checks—one for $50 and the other for $300—are being offered by Illinois. The first checks were sent on September 12 and, according to the state, “will take many months to be given.”

Carolina, South

The state predicts that South Carolina will make Stimulus Checks totaling up to $700. Payments will be made by December 31 to those who filed their taxes by the extended deadline of October 17.

Virginia Taxpayers who met the requirements and submitted their returns by November 1 will get a Stimulus Check worth up to $250 — or $500 for married couples filing jointly — in the order in which their returns were received.