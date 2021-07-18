Stimulus Check Update: Petition Crosses 3 Million Signatures

The petition that has called for the President along with Congress to put out a monthly stimulus check worth $2,000 has crossed 3 million signatures. The petition asks for the stimulus payments to be delivered until the pandemic ends completely. This petition, the brainchild of Stephanie Bonin, asks the US Senate as well as the House of Representatives to put out a bill that would provide a monthly check worth $2,000 to adults.

Petition for Stimulus Check Crosses 3 million Signatures

Around 2.6 million signatures had already been crossed out for the recurring stimulus check payments, which then got through with 242,400 new signatures in the last three weeks. Incidentally, this will turn out to be the most signed petition in the history of Change.org when it reaches the goal of 3 million.

At the speed with which this is going, it will definitely reach that point in August. Bonin, a restaurant owner from Denver, believes that this will be made possible. In an interview with Newsweek, the petition creator stated that the most common reason behind people signing up is the uncertain feeling that everyone is facing.

In other news, there are six different petitions circulating the website- which have been asking for stimulus check payments worth $2,000. The petitions have around 3 million signatures collectively- putting further stock in Bonin’s words. Interestingly, Bonin has been quite responsible about this petition- updating it regularly ever since it was launched during the first wave.

Even after Joe Biden put up the American Rescue Plan worth $1.9 trillion, several individuals- including Bonin- believe that the economy is still struggling. As it stands, a large section of the population hasn’t yet received news of an economic recovery.

She believes that there is an immediate need for stimulus check payments, and this can only be met through recurring payments.