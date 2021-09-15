Stimulus Check 4 Hopes Still Alive

Stimulus Check has been the talking point of Americans for the last two months. The money received from the government has benefited the people largely. However, citizens have stated that the money offered was not enough. The federal government designed the plan in the month of March.

They have sent out three rounds of stimulus check so far. The third round of payments was sent out by the IRS recently. The checks were worth $1400. These were sent out as direct payments to the qualified individuals. People earning below $75000 were entitled to receive the stimulus payments.

According to reports, the money provided is not enough to see the Americans for long. The amount received by the citizens will soon be used up. Most households have a huge backlog of payments like rent. The shutdown made many Americans lose their jobs. This has resulted in high demand for the fourth round of stimulus check. Let us find out the probability of receiving the fourth funding below.

Stimulus Check To Be Provided By States

America has witnessed a surge in covid cases in the recent past. The number of people getting infected has spiked up at an alarming rate. The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been deemed as the culprit. Wearing of masks has once again been made compulsory. Such circumstances have instilled the fear of another shutdown in the country. The local people want their government to look after them.

Some states in America have announced stimulus check for their residents. Michigan, California, Florida, New York, Colorado, New Mexico, Maryland, Texas, etc have offered assistance to the citizens. California is the solitary state so far to have already given out the first set of money. The second round of Golden State Stimulus II will be delivered in September.