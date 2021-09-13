Stimulus Check 4 Is Happening Right Now For This State’s Residents

Millions of Americans are currently receiving stimulus check number four right about at the point of time. However, unlike the three stimulus check rounds already issued, this one is not for the entire nation. The ones being referred to are exclusive to one state’s residents only.

The Second GS Stimulus Check

The administration under President Biden would possibly love to put forward plans for another stimulus check round. It will be a nice complement to the series of actions that have already been taken to deal with the Covid pandemic. This included the stimulus payments worth $1400 sent earlier in the year. But even if the federal government may have its hands tied, that does not stop the states to go on with it using their own powers. And California is the one leading the pack.

- Advertisement -

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, who will face an election for recall in the coming week, had pushed for stimulus checks worth $600. The first rounds of them had seen an estimated 600,000 payments being sent out which came to around $354Mn in value. The bank accounts of the recipients started showing the amounts last week. Officials from the California administration said that the remaining will be sent out every 2 weeks. For a lot of the state’s residents, this is nothing less than a 4th stimulus check.

There are other highlights that are vital for the GS stimulus program of California. For example, households receiving the EITC from California in 2020 will also get a $600 relief check. Taxpayers having ITINs are also eligible for the state’s $600 stimulus checks. Last spring, they did not receive the federal relief payment worth $1200. Moreover, ITIN taxpayers as well California EITC qualifiers will get $1200 in total.