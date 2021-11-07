Stimulus Check Update: 4 Million Signatures For The Monthly $2k Payment Petitions

Several petitions are going around that call for the President to deliver monthly stimulus checks of $2k till the end of the pandemic. It has now accumulated around 4 million signatures as the coronavirus cases and death have continued to decline all over the US.

But while these movements for cash payments continue to gain traction online, that support isn’t translating to pressure on members of Congress.

The Petitions That Ask For Newer Stimulus Checks

The largest Change.org petition for recurring cash payments until the pandemic ends—launched by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner—asks the House and Senate for legislation that would provide monthly $2,000 payments for adults and $1,000 payments for kids.

There are six other petitions that call for monthly petitions and have grown in support in the last few months.

The first smaller petition asks Biden and Democrats to publicly endorse giving everyone a $2k every month UBI until the crisis is over. More than 389,700 people have signed the petition since it launched over a year ago.

The second smaller petition calls for the Biden administration and Congress to immediately deliver $2,000+ for every American per month.

The third one asks the Senate to enact legislation that would provide $2k monthly stimulus checks for the duration of the pandemic for unemployed individuals and those earning under $130,000 a year.

The fourth petition calls for the federal government to fight for monthly payments.

The fifth petition asks Joe Biden to support a group of senators who called for the White House to include further direct payments in the next federal recovery bill. The sixth one asks the government to give its citizens $2k monthly stimulus checks and has gathered 31k signatures.

Collectively, the seven petitions have drawn over 3,913,400 signatures and continued to receive support over the weekend.