Stimulus Check 4 Situation For Each State

United States families whose income is low to the medium are receiving financial boosts via various types of stimulus checks. But, instead of the federal government, the states have taken up the responsibility of issuing the stimulus checks. Naturally, all the states do not have the same programs applicable but here is a rough idea of what is going on and where.

Stimulus Checks Across The States

In Alabama, the unemployment statistics are still very high but there has been no certainty that there will be any more stimulus checks. On the other hand, Governor Kay Ivey has approved several bills that might result in new prisons being built using federal relief money.

In Alaska, residents may receive further relief via the Federal-State Extended Benefits Program – this means somewhere between 13 and 20 weeks’ worth of stimulus checks. However, the amount depends on how much gets claimed already.

In Arizona, Doug Ducey, the governor, wants to use federal aid to incentivize finding employment rather than offer another stimulus check. Connecticut has a similar plan in place where applicants will get $1000 if they return to the workforce.

In Arkansas, a legal fight is raging between the state and the residents regarding the decision to stop federal benefits for unemployment.

California has remained the only state to directly send stimulus checks under its GSS program. In Colorado, extremely low-income residents who had received a minimum of 1 unemployment check between 15th March and 24th October of last year will be paid $375.

Delaware residents who are usually non-filers are being asked to check their mailboxes for an IRS letter saying that they deserve a federal relief check. There are 32,875 Delaware residents who fit in this category. Florida has started planning a $1000 hazard pay for the majority of its administrators and teachers.