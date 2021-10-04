Stimulus Check 4 From The States: Who Gets Them

So far, a total of 3 stimulus check rounds have been approved. The latest one is not yet finished worth $1400. However, the chances of a fourth federal payment happening are still uncertain as Congress continues debating the infrastructure plan worth $3.5Bn. The bill may not have a direct relief aid, but the economy is expected to receive a tremendous boost.

Direct Stimulus Checks From Particular States

As far as direct stimulus checks are concerned, ten states are giving out up to $7500 for every eligible individual. And, direct payments are always the most helpful.

- Advertisement -

In California, the stimulus checks under the Golden State program are ongoing. A total of $1100 is available depending on whether residents have dependents. Presently, only direct deposit payments are being made. Checks are expected to arrive starting from 6th October.

Maryland families who were EITC filers received a direct stimulus check worth $500. Individual EITC filers got $300. The Governor’s website claims that about $178Mn has been paid out as relief.

Michigan is paying up to $4000 to Detroit teachers who are teaching in classrooms and juggling between hybrid forms of learning. Earlier on, they had already paid $500 worth of hazard pay.

- Advertisement -

Vermont has already paid hazard pay worth a maximum of $2000 earlier on. Presently, the state is also paying people to relocate there. New Mexico has allocated $5Mn from the state’s money for providing relief to households with low income who missed out on the federal relief.

Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, and Georgia have all approved of plans to pay out hazard pay to teachers specifically worth up to $1000. Florida is also paying out a maximum of $1000 to first responders in the state. School administrators and teachers are also given bonuses worth $1000.