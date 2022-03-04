Stimulus Check: 70,000 Checks Worth $1,200 Are Going Out

There are thousands of Americans who can soon expect stimulus checks worth $1,200.

When stimulus checks went out federally, many states chose to follow suit and take care of their residents.

California has done some of the most for its residents since the pandemic began.

First, they started with the Golden State Stimulus I program, followed by the Golden State Stimulus II program.

Who Are Eligible For These Stimulus Checks?

The program has ended, but some people are still waiting for payments and can soon expect them.

During these programs, residents saw checks worth $1,100 and $1,200.

You can be eligible for these stimulus checks if you are making less than $75,000 in a year and have also filed tax for 2020 before October 15, 2021.

The last batch was already sent, and 99% of people have had their payments issued.

There are still thousands that need to get their payments.

It’s estimated that 60-70,000 more people are to expect checks.

These people are those who had applied from ITIN and needed to file their state tax return.

Many people get these checks filed amended or non-resident state tax returns.

The checks are expected to go out in two rounds, first in mid-March then in mid-April.