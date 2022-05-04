Stimulus Check Update- A Fourth Payment Coming Out In June

It is being determined that the citizens of the state of Maine would be receiving a stimulus check payment in June. This would be in the works with the Governor Janet Mills having signed a $1.2 billion budget into law. Among most other things, the features would also include the funding of most of the eligible individuals in the state to get a payment of $850, while the average household would be receiving a sum of $1,700 in relief payments. The stimulus payments will be sent out to around 858,000 people in the form of mailed paper checks.

Stimulus Check Payment Coming In For Maine Citizens

For those who are in need of more information, the Mills administration has already set up a website- which would provide one with all the stimulus check payment details. There, people would be able to get their answers about the payment. Among the key details, one needs to know that the eligibility would be dependent on filing a 2021 Maine individual income tax return by the 31st of October, 2022 as a full-time resident of the state of Maine.

Also, those who will be deemed eligible should also have a federal adjusted gross income of below $100,000 if they are filing as a single entity. If they are the head of the household, they need to have a filing of $150,000, and they would also need to file for $200,000 for couples.

Interestingly, unlike a large section of other stimulus check payments in place, the efforts of the state- which the Governor proposed and also attained near-unanimous approval from the state legislature will be coming out of a state surplus.

Also, it has been reported that the relief stimulus check payments will be expected to return half of the budget surplus of Maine to around 858,000 citizens of the state that have been grappling with increasing costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation.