Stimulus Check Update: A Month Left To Claim $1,400

Quite a number of individuals in the United States will be receiving a stimulus check worth as much as $1,400 before the New Year. However, the deadline to register for the payment would be the 31st of December, and one needs to act quickly in order to receive the payment before the deadline ends.

What are plus-up stimulus check payments?

Plus-up payments are basically stimulus check payments that have been delivered to people who were sent stimulus cash based on the tax return of 2019. When the stimulus payments were issued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were issued depending on the most recent tax return that was on file.

The second round of the stimulus payments was issued in March 2021 at a time when a lot of people hadn’t yet filed their taxes for 2020- implying that their checks were based on the return of 2019. However, quite a number of Americans saw the income reduction between 2019 and 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Therefore, some individuals might have received a lower amount than they deserved- due to the fact that the amount was based on a tax return.

If you are a working taxpayer in the country and your annual income is lower in 2020 than it was the previous year, then you deserve a plus-up payment. As an addition, this would directly apply to anyone who claimed to be an elderly on disabled dependent with their handing in their taxes in 2020, and also disabled relatives or elders or college students who were under the care of individuals.

Once you decide to file your stimulus check tax return for 2020, the IRS would be evaluating whether they are eligible to receive the plus-up payment by analyzing the difference between the income in 2019 and 2020.