Stimulus Check Update: Americans Living Abroad Receiving Payments

Interestingly, several American individuals who currently live abroad received a stimulus check payment during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to most experts on tax policy, this plan could contradict the very idea of stimulating the economy of the country, but most Congressmen have a solid foundational understanding for sending the payments abroad. As per statistics recorded from government data, the IRS has gone ahead and issued around $5.5 billion to people who live outside of all 50 states as well as the capital of the country.

Non-Residential Americans receiving Stimulus Check Payment

The statistics also include the three different stimulus payments that stemmed from the pandemic era to the 3rd of June, 2021. The data brings into account the US Citizens abroad, military personnel stationed abroad, and several residents in major regions of the United States like Puerto Rico.

The amount of payment sent overseas has been recorded to be small when compared with the whole payment. Around -0.7% and 0.8% of $803 billion and $472 million payments were issued in three different rounds. Pomerleau has mentioned that the payments which were sent abroad constitute even less than 1% of the entire sum.

Janet Holtzbrat, the principal researcher at the Urban Brooks Tax Policy Center has considered that most of the views on these payments are primarily aimed at most taxpayers in order to cover their daily expenses, with every single stimulus payment seemingly a cake. As it goes, if the family for which the payment is intended is in dire need of it, the payments would be sent irrespective of them spending their time abroad or in the country.

Americans who have been living abroad will also have to file a tax return for global income for them to receive the stimulus check payment.