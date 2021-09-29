Stimulus Check: More Checks Announced By Government

Stimulus Check demands have been on the rise for quite some time now. People are desperately seeking help in dire times. The initial shutdown devastated the country along with its economy. Most of the people were jobless and had a difficult time paying the bills.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the covid situation has worsened in America once again. The deadly strain of the Delta virus has resulted in a large number of people getting affected. The tally of infected people has spiked up at an alarming rate. This could once again compel the government to impose another shutdown. The citizens do not want to go back to the darkness of the first shutdown.

Thus, vigorous demands have been surfaced for the provision of a fourth Stimulus Check. However, the federal government has not responded to any of the demands. Despite their reluctance, the government has announced a brand new stimulus. This will be provided only to a selected number of people. Let us learn more about the new check below.

Stimulus Check Worth $600 Announced

The federal government has so far turned down all sorts of requests. They have stuck to their own policies regarding the provision of fundings. However, the federal government has indeed announced a new stimulus check recently.

According to the new announcements, the new checks will not be rolled out to everyone. People working as meatpackers, farmers & those at grocery stores will be eligible for the payment. A fund of $700m has been set aside for these payments.

Each of these workers will be aided with $600. These stimulus checks will help the workers regain some of the losses. Most of the daily earners lost their jobs during the pandemic. This made them suffer a lot. These new $600 checks will look to provide relief for them.