Stimulus Check Update: Back-To-Work Coronavirus Package Still Available

Although the federal government has done away with nationwide stimulus check payments, several states have been sending out payments. These back-to-work coronavirus payments have an amount that reaches up to $2,000.

Who Would Get The Stimulus Check Payments?

Among the states of the country, Arizona and Kentucky have been amongst the first states to introduce the back-to-work coronavirus stimulus check payments. The legislators in the states brought out this stimulus program well before the assistance from the federal government ended on the 6th of September.

For instance, Arizona had brought out this plan in May. Under the back-to-work plan of Arizona, people who would be getting a full-time job would be qualifying for a stimulus payment of $2,000. Those who will be getting part-time jobs would be qualifying for a sum of $1,000.

In order to make sure that more people were returning to work, the state of Arizona went on to end the federal unemployment benefits back in July. Rather, the state had used the money from the federal government to encourage their citizens to get back to work. Doug Ducey, the Governor of the state, mentioned that they were going to use the stimulus check money which would encourage people to work rather than pay those who refused to work.

Several other states have also issued their own variants like Maine, Kentucky, and Montana. In June, Kentucky announced its plans of providing a bonus of $1,500 to 15,000 residents if they turned in for work. In order to receive the bonus, one had to be employed from the 24th of June to the 30th of July.

Andy Beshear, the Governor of Kentucky, said that they wanted every single resident of the state who could work to participate as they would be sprinting out of the pandemic using the stimulus check payments at hand.