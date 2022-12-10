Stimulus Checks: Battle For More Continues

There has been constant chaos regarding further stimulus checks and democrats have fought enough to issue another one to boost the financial conditions. And the majority were looking forward to furthering stimulus checks. The American Rescue plan Act was resumed in April 2020 helping billions of Americans out of poverty and neck-deep debts.

Stimulus Checks Must Be Issued Before January

The Republicans would be taking over the house of representatives in January along with new congressmen. However, in order to pass the bill they need the majority to vote for it and clearly, the republicans are against it. Adam Schiff took the matter into his own hands and decided to send a letter to Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer to look into this matter. Nancy Pelosi will soon be replaced by Hakeem Jeffries.

And Schiff has asked them to work accordingly cause previously the stimulus checks helped billions in numerous ways, not only stimulus checks but also child credit taxes helped out a million parents, and more than millions of children were dragged out of poverty. They found food and homes, otherwise, they could have been homeless. The stimulus checks were direct deposits to the American bank accounts of the eligible candidate.

Previously the federal government sent out $1400 at the latest until march 2021 and with child credit taxes they sent out up to $3600 per child in total. That act expired in 2021 December and Schiff strongly believes that should continue the Stimulus checks act was one of the primary concerns of Biden’s administration. And the Democrats are working fast to resume this act again, and with inflation, this is the much-needed rescue plan. People are working two jobs to save their homes and lifestyle, they are surviving.