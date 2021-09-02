Stimulus Check Update: California Has Issued 600,000 Payments

The state of California has finally issued 600,000 stimulus check payments to eligible residents. This would incorporate the first batch of the GSS checks which were deposited into bank accounts the previous Friday. The state has distributed close to 600,000 direct payments as mentioned above which constitute a total worth of $354 million as stated by Daniel Tahara- who has been a spokesman for the Franchise Tax Board from the state.

The First Stimulus Check Payment Has Been Issued By California

The next stimulus check payments will surely go out in approximately the next couple of weeks, although a fixed date has not been pushed for yet. The Golden State has been planning to distribute around $12 billion in stimulus payments to assist the residents of the states to stay afloat during this COVID-19 pandemic as mentioned by the office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Almost 66% of the population of the state will definitely expect to benefit from what is being referred to as the biggest tax rebate for any state ever in the country. According to the eligibility clause, any taxpayer who has earned less than $75,000 annually will be qualifying to receive a sum of $600 while those who have a dependent will be receiving an extra $500.

The eligibility for the stimulus check would be determined by the tax return of last year, while the deadline to submit the tax return for the next stimulus program has been shifted to the 15th of October this year. The state administration has also put up an online tool that would help residents judge if they qualify for the payment while providing an estimated amount of what they could collect.

The California Franchise Tax Board had previously indicated that recipients who have already filed their tax returns for this year could definitely expect the stimulus check payment to arrive in their bank account by the 15th of October.