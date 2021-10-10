Stimulus Check Update: College Students Will Receive Aid Upto $30K

While quite a large section of the population is hoping for another stimulus check payment, the Biden administration seems to be unmoved. Congress hasn’t put forward any indication that it would be approving such a payment anytime soon. However, there is a way through which college students will be able to get a sum of $30,000 in aid from the government.

Free Application For Federal Student Aid As A Stimulus Check

The FAFSA or the Free Application For Federal Student Aid has been opened to college students who would be attempting for the 2021-2022 school year. According to Local 12, it was reported that the deadline for this particular application was the 30th of June, 2022. If there is any correction that needs to be made for this stimulus check application, the applicants can take their time and submit it latest by the 10th of September, 2022.

However, the news channel has reported that it would be better to apply early. Those students who have planned to apply for the next school year may also start filing their applications.

The applicants that would be deemed eligible are usually U.S. citizens and eligible noncitizens. The Federal Student Aid stimulus check usually includes eligible noncitizens from American Samoa or Swains Island, a permanent resident of the country, or an individual who has an Arrival-Departure Record from the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services which would show most of their designations, making the process much easier.

The type of stimulus check financial aid that comes under the FAFSA are grants, loans, and work-study. According to Local 12, this is simply a gateway to around $150 billion in aid which would help pay for a higher education- which also includes grants, scholarships, federal student loans, and work-study.