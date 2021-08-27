Stimulus Check Comes Early For California

Stimulus Check payments for the fourth round have been pushed heavily. It is now over a month since the citizens have demanded the fourth set of payments. Petitions and letters have been produced to the government. However, the federal government did not seem interested. The administration stated that the economy has started to bounce back. The rate of unemployment has also gone down significantly. The government is encouraging the reopening of local businesses. This would mean more job opportunities for the people. The vaccination campaign is also being promoted rapidly. California, however, has provided God news for its people. They announced Stimulus Checks for their citizens. To add to the joy, the checks will reportedly be delivered earlier than expected.

Stimulus Check To Arrive In August

Initially, the checks were scheduled to be rolled out in the month of September. Gavin Newsom recently stated that the money will be delivered soon. According to the governor, eligible citizens should get the checks as early as Friday. The program has a funding of $12billion. It aims to provide monetary respite to the people plagued by the ill effects of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The second round of the Golden Stimulus will cater to almost 600,000 citizens. Each family can get up to $1100 as funding. A sum of $600 will be provided to the adults. Children will get $500 as child support. In addition to these, teachers are entitled to a payment of $1000. This payment was a token of respect from the government to the education workers.

Families earning less than $75000 annually will be eligible to receive the stimulus check money. The direct payments are expected to be processed between September & mid-October. Individuals opting for paper checks might have to wait for a longer period. The last three digits of the ZIP code will be used to accurate the payments.