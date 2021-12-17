Stimulus Check: Email Sent By Rick Delaney

Stimulus Check for a fourth set has been demanded for a long time. The people desperately want the government to help them financially. Americans stated that most of them were having a hard time meeting their expenses. These checks served as a huge pillar to all the citizens. The covid pandemic compelled the nation to impose a complete shutdown.

The shutdown saw most of the citizens losing their jobs. Not only did they lose their jobs but they also found it very difficult to find an alternative. Many others were not paid adequately. These made the households struggle with their finances. The common people of America do not seem to be satisfied with the government.

Despite demands & requests, the federal government seemed to turn a deaf ear. They are not keen on providing another set of payments. The government initially stated that they are ready to consider ideas regarding future payments. However, in reality, they did not show much interest.

Several petitions have also been launched. The petition by Stephanie Bonin has gained significant momentum. The bill proposes a recurring payment of $2000 per month. But the federal government does not seem to entertain the claims. However, the social security recipients are keen on getting a stimulus check. Let us learn more about the same.

Stimulus Check Money Demanded By Elders

A group of advocates looks after the welfare of the social security beneficiaries. Rick Delaney is the head of the organization. He has sent an email recently to the government. Delaney stated that an added stimulus check is urgently required.

Rick further elaborated that inflation and other expenses are taking a huge toll. People are finding it difficult to make a living. A new stimulus check would be of great help. It now remains to be seen whether the demand is granted or not.