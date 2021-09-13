Stimulus Check Demands For Elders On The Rise

Stimulus Checks have been pushed for a long time. The initial demands were for the fourth round of Stimulus Check for all. The growing number of covid cases made the people request for the checks. As we all know, the money received from the checks has been of great help to the people. Households have found it easier to pay off their debts with money. Several petitions were also launched to support the claim. One of the petitions has got close to 3million signatures. However, the federal government did not seem to be interested. Thus, those claims have somewhat subsided. Meanwhile, the demands for additional checks for elderly citizens are on the rise. Many political parties have also seconded the demands. Let us find out more about the demands below.

Stimulus Check Expected For Seniors?

The Senior Citizens League is an organization centered around the welfare of the elderly. They have asked the administration of Joe Biden for a further stimulus check. The SCL has stated that the seniors and retired personnel should receive more money. This will help the elderly people cope up with the adversities of the pandemic.

The requested check is expected to cover the citizens with medical and other expenses. The struggling economy is directly pointing towards inflation. The costs are speculated to reach sky-high. This will cause a serious problem for the older community. Most of their expenses are centered around medicines and housing costs.

The proposed stimulus check is expected to provide the senior community a sense of relief. The money would provide them with security amidst the tough times. However, the government has not yet sanctioned the claims. It now remains to be seen whether the bill gets passed by the administration or not.