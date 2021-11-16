Stimulus Check: Americans Wait Patiently For Funds

Stimulus Check was announced in March. At a time when the pandemic shook the world, the assistance was a boon. It was designed by the federal government. The resulting program was announced to provide people with financial respite. US President Joe Biden was the main architect behind the plan. The monetary assistance was a huge relief to the common people.

The shutdown resulted in many people losing their jobs. Under such circumstances, the stimulus check money relieved the financial burden. Households utilized the funds to take care of their essential expenses. The developing circumstances have made the citizens of America very much concerned. Many people could lose their job and others might suffer a significant cut in their salaries. Thus, the people of America looked up to the government. Petitions have been signed-in favor of another stimulus check. The States have decided to offer some sort of fundings to the residents.

The possibility of any federal stimulus checks is unlikely as of now. However, let us look at some of the concerns building up to the demands.

Stimulus Check Requests Are Legit?

As soon as the shutdown was imposed, a large portion of the society lost their jobs. This happened predominantly because most of the citizens’ jobs required physical attention. Others who managed to work from home found it extremely difficult as well. They were not being given sufficient salary. This created a sense of tension among the people. Most of the families missed their rents and debts kept piling on. The rate of unemployment has spiked up alarmingly.

Joe Biden has stressed increasing the rates of vaccination. However, all these measures do not portray the actual situation. Most of the families are still dealing with the ill effects of the pandemic. Households are struggling to pay off their home loans and mortgages. All these reasons have made the Stimulus Check claims even stronger.