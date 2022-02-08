Stimulus Check: Fake Facebook Post Creates Confusion

Stimulus Check has been the talking point of Americans at the moment. The money received from the government has benefited the people largely. However, citizens have stated that the money offered was not enough.

The federal government designed the plan in the month of March. checks have sent out three rounds of stimulus checks so far. The third round of payments was sent out by the IRS recently. The checks were worth $1400.

These were sent out as direct payments to the qualified individuals. People earning below $75000 were entitled to receive the stimulus payments. According to reports, the money provided is not enough to see the Americans for long.

The amount received by the citizens will soon be used up. Most households have a huge backlog of payments like rent. The shutdown made many Americans lose their jobs.

This has resulted in checking demand for the fourth round of stimulus checks. The last of the installments were being rolled out recently by the IRS. The $1400 check seems to be the last check planned by the federal government.

A piece of recent news about a new stimulus check is doing the rounds. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check: Don’t Believe In $2000 Rumors

Stimulus Check is being vociferously demanded by the residents of America. They are struggling to make a living. Such a scenario has left Americans in a vulnerable state.

This state of mind has made the way for the fraudsters to flourish. A recent Facebook post became viral among the residents. The post claimed that a new check worth $2000 will be rolled out on 19th January.

It also claimed that the check would be given to all the citizens of America.

The video featured clips from Sen.Bernie Sanders’ campaign at the Senate. However, it does not feature any reference to Stimulus Checks.

The federal government has shut down the claims about the $2000 stimulus checks. They said that no such payments have been sanctioned. The government also asked the residents to be aware of such fake news.