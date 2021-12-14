Stimulus Check: Families To Receive $1400

Stimulus Check has provided a sense of relief to all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shut down, people were clueless about their future. This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check. Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative.

The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households. However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made. This has made the mass increasingly frustrated. Most of the families are still lagging in terms of rent, food supplies, etc.

- Advertisement -

The estimated growth of the global economy has also come down to 5.9%. It was previously estimated at 6.4%. As demands for the fourth check rise, a petition has gained significant popularity. The petition has till now accumulated close to 3m signatures. It was initiated by the owner of a restaurant. The proposal asks for monthly funding of $2000 till the pandemic ends. It can be accessed on the online website Change.Org. New checks however have been announced for selected families. Let us learn more about them.

Stimulus Check Four: Federal Checks For Newborns

Stimulus checks from the federal government are still available. The American Rescue Plan will provide a sum of $1400 to eligible families. In order to receive the money, one has to add a new dependant in the current year. The added dependant must be under eighteen years.

Households that gave birth to newborn babies are also eligible for the money. Families need to have an earning below $150,000 to claim the stimulus check. Several states have also announced stimulus money for their residents.