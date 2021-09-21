Stimulus Check Update: Farmers Would Be Receiving $600

Under the Build Back Better initiative of the US Department of Agriculture, millions of workers would be receiving a stimulus check of $600. This was announced by Tom Vilsack, the Agriculture Secretary, who recently launched the new Farmworkers and Food Workers Relief grant program previously this month.

They were also allocated a sum of $700 million in grant money which would be used to assist food and farm workers who have found it difficult to stay abreast of the pandemic. The award will be funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which brings with it funding for minority-serving community development banking institutions.

- Advertisement -

It has been announced that tribal entities, state agencies, and charities will have to apply for this stimulus check award. They must also showcase that they could efficiently engage with groups that are hard to reach directly or through collaborations with local organizations.

Stimulus Check Grant

According to the announcement, the grantees will be seen in charge of disbursing the funds to those workers and meatpacking employees who have qualified- who would also be able to earn up to $600 in expenditures reimbursement which has been associated with preventing and preparing for the exposure of the pandemic. Previously this took place around six months back, but the government has already decided to pay a specific sum to a specific sector of the population.

Vilsack previously announced that this stimulus check relief a few days ago was simply a part of a $700 million effort that would help the industry. Around $20 million would definitely help the grocery shop employees.