Stimulus Check: Federal Checks Still On?

Stimulus Check helped a lot of struggling Americans in times of distress. When the country imposed a strict shutdown, people were clueless about their future. This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check.

Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative. The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households. However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made.

One of the main concerns for the residents had been the Omicron scare. Data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level in the recent past. The number of infected people shot up drastically. Death tolls were also on the rise. The Health Department reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks were also made compulsory. This led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people.

Such circumstances have made many states declare Stimulus Checks. Let us explore a few of them in detail below.

Stimulus Check Updates From States

It is quite evident that there will be no federal assistance. Hence, people would have to rely on the states for money. California was the first state to start the checks. They have rolled out a significant amount of money by now. The state will roll out up to $1100 for citizens.

Connecticut and Florida will provide a sum of $1000 to their teachers and workers. New Hampshire declared monetary help of $1086 for a three-member family. New Mexico has also started rolling out $750 stimulus checks. States like Tennessee and Vermont will also distribute financial aid.