Stimulus Check: Final Call For Third Check

Stimulus Check payments for the fourth round have been pushed heavily. It is now over a month since the citizens have demanded the fourth set of payments. Petitions and letters have been produced to the government. However, the federal government did not seem interested. The administration stated that the economy has started to bounce back. The rate of unemployment has also gone down significantly. The government is encouraging the reopening of local businesses.

This would mean more job opportunities for the people. The vaccination campaign is also being promoted rapidly. After the third check, there is no news of any further payments being sanctioned. This has left a large chunk of the citizens concerned. Households are still coping with the aftermath of the deadly pandemic.

Necessities are becoming hard to afford for some. Debts and rents are also increasingly adding up to the pressure. A recent study has shown that a large number of people could not clear their debts.

The number of rent defaulters has also increased. Surprisingly, a lot of stimulus check money has been left unclaimed. The IRS has asked the Americans to claim their stimulus money soon. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check Still Available: Citizens Must Hurry Up

Stimulus Check for the third round is still available. The IRS has announced recently that a lot of citizens are missing out on their third check.

This has happened mainly due to the faulty submission of taxes. Most of the people did not file their taxes properly during the pandemic.

This made things complex and IRS could not process their payments. The organization will be giving one last opportunity to the residents.

Eligible citizens will need to file their taxes properly within the 18th of April. This will be a tax deadline in the US.

Citizens earning less than $75000 in a year will be qualified to receive the payment. In the case of joint filers, the qualifying income is capped at $150000 per year.