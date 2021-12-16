Stimulus Check: Child Tax Credit For December Dispatched

Stimulus Check seems to be the need of the hour for the Americans. The threat of another wave of the coronavirus looms large over America. Covid cases have experienced an alarming surge in recent weeks. The petitions and the letters all seem to go to waste. The federal government did not seem to be keen on further payments.

The Democrats sent a letter to the President. Two more petitions were signed. The petitions asked for the provision of $2000 & $1200 payments for all the Americans. These payments were supposed to be delivered every month. Any individual who was a lawful resident of America was entitled to receive this money.

- Advertisement -

The administration of Joe Biden had earlier stated that they were open to suggestions. He stated that the government looked into the welfare of the people. Any suggestions that would help the people will be considered. However, despite a huge demand for the Stimulus Check, the federal government did not respond. Responsibility was vested upon Congress to evaluate the scenario. They stated that the economy has somewhat bounced back.

As of now, demands for the checks have surged drastically. Petitions have been made favoring the provision of the fourth round of payments. There will be another round of stimulus checks for the year. Let us learn about the same.

Stimulus Check Money For The Last Time This Year

Stimulus Checks will be dispatched for the last time this year. The federal government announced Child Credit Tax earlier in the year. Eligible families have been provided with money to support their children. The money was rolled out on the 15th of each month.

- Advertisement -

Children under the age of eighteen years are entitled to a sum of $250. Kids within seven years of age will receive $300. The other half of the CTC money will be given in the next year.