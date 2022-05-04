Stimulus Check For Gas Likely To Be Passed

Stimulus Checks have been teased for a long time. There have been several news and speculations about various new checks that are coming. However, all of them ended in disappointment. The news was deemed to be fake as the federal government has no intentions of passing yet another stimulus bill. Unfortunately, the situation in the United States of America is not at all stable at the moment.

Although the economy has started to stabilize significantly, the rate of inflation is going up with each passing day. The year 2022 has recorded the highest cost of living in the last few years. The heat can be felt by most families in the country. They are having a tough time managing their households financially.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has put the icing on the top. As a result of the war, the prices of oil and gas have increased significantly. Most people are calling for another stimulus check from the government. Sheldon Whitehouse has proposed a similar petition to the government. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check: Rising Gas Prices Calls For New Checks

Sheldon Whitehouse is one of the prominent Senators of the house. He has proposed a bill named, ” Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax”.

This bill aims to provide substantial relief from the high gas prices. According to the proposal, the bill will provide an amount of $240 to the single filers.

In the case of joint filers, an amount of $360 will be entitled to them.

The eligibility criteria for receiving the payments are $75000 for single filers. The qualifying amount for joint filers has been fixed at less than $150000 per year.

However, it remains to be seen whether the bill gets approved or not.