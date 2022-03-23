Stimulus Check Demands Rise For Gas

Stimulus Check announcement comes as a boon to the Americans. A huge chunk of the citizens has been benefited from the much-needed financial backup. Common people, businessmen, and many others have already claimed their benefits.

Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative. The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households.

- Advertisement -

However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made. One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level.

The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks have also been made compulsory.

This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people. Another new demand is doing the rounds in America.

- Advertisement -

The rising prices of gas have made tbs people demand yet another stimulus check. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check: Aids For Gas Incoming?

Stimulus Checks have been demanded by the citizen of America. The prices of gas have witnessed a huge spike in recent times.

The average price of gas exceeds a whopping $4 per gallon. Rep. Mike Thompson has proposed a new bill. The bill calls for new monetary help from the federal government.

The proposed bill has asked the government for a stimulus check of $300. This check is to be provided to families having two children.

This proposal is also backed by John Larson and Lauren Underwood as well. Only time will tell if the bill will be granted or not.